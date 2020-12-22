QASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.55 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and $409,205.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00351069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

