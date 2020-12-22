Qcash Price Hits $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.10 million and approximately $696.34 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00139760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00730090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00164917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00380492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00070914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00107183 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.