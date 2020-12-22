QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.75 ($4.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 280.20 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 288.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

In related news, insider Susan Searle acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Insiders have bought a total of 14,259 shares of company stock worth $4,401,914 in the last three months.

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

