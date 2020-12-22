Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 11,150 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.