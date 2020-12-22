Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 11,150 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $22.91.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.