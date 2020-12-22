Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $954,367.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010983 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033556 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,867,305 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.