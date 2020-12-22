Qubitica Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,100.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $11,100.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $6.21 or 0.00026801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00052947 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.