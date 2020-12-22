Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Shares of QRHC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

