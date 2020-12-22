QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $327,050.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00351069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.