Qwertycoin Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $652,245.04 and approximately $412,217.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

