Radium (RADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Radium has a market cap of $4.37 million and $14.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radium has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010917 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,194,674 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,299 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.