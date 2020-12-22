Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 24.99 and a current ratio of 25.27. The company has a market cap of C$26.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61.

Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

