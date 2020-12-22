Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 182000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, develops well pumping systems for deviated and horizontal oil and gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company offers Raise Efficient Artificial Lift (REAL) system that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

