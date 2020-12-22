Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Raymond James stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

