RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Shares Gap Down to $92.00

Shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $87.50. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 99,053 shares trading hands.

RDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 97 ($1.27).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The firm has a market cap of £334.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L)’s payout ratio is -36.63%.

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) Company Profile (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

