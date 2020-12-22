RealChain Market Cap Reaches $113,239.44 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. RealChain has a market capitalization of $113,239.44 and approximately $17,729.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00354229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

About RealChain

RCT is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

