RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 88.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $106,630.29 and $30.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealTract has traded 87.3% lower against the US dollar. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00716532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00192116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00069382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00104268 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

