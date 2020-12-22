Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The RealReal (REAL)

The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2020 – The RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/10/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

10/30/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 123,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,077,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in The RealReal during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

