Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rogers (ROG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers (VTX: ROG):

12/21/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 299 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.