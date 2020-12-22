Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Bistro (HBIS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Bistro (OTCMKTS: HBIS):
- 12/22/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/16/2020 – Home Bistro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/7/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/1/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. Home Bistro Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05.
Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
