Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Bistro (HBIS)

12/22/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – Home Bistro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. Home Bistro Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Gratitude Health, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

