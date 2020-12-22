Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Bistro (HBIS)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Bistro (OTCMKTS: HBIS):

  • 12/22/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/16/2020 – Home Bistro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/7/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/1/2020 – Home Bistro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. Home Bistro Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Gratitude Health, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit