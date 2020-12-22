Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Invacare (IVC)

Invacare (NYSE: IVC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. "

12/17/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invacare by 469.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invacare by 325.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

