Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $227,460.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. 2,887,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,039. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

