Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

