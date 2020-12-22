Remme Market Cap Tops $2.15 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $158,083.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna and IDEX. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00054021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00358160 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex, IDEX and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

