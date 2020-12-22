Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.95. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 169,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,953. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

