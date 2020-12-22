Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

