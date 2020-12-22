Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $723,061.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Request has a market cap of $29.79 million and $723,061.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and WazirX. In the last seven days, Request has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00354293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, WazirX, Koinex, Ethfinex, IDEX, COSS, Coineal, Bitbns, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Gate.io, Kyber Network, KuCoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

