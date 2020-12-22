Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Agree Realty Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

