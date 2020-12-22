Research Analysts Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $132.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

