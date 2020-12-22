Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 4.88 $156.54 million $2.67 18.58 Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.76 $58.19 million $0.61 14.89

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 21.73% 179.65% 23.80% Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 1 4 0 2.80 Barings BDC 0 0 4 1 3.20

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $8.81, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 124.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barings BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Barings BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.