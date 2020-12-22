REVV Trading Up 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $663,814.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00141412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00725493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00166903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00377320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00108302 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,949,030 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.