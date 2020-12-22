Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $306,484.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $306,484.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

