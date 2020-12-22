Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $19.19 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $19.19 million and $315,813.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

