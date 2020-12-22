Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.73

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 77670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$590.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

