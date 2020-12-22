Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares rose 22.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 253,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 246,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 million during the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

