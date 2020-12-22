Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $142.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,891. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

