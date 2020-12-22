Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.32

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 5494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.