Safe Haven (SHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $493,647.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $493,647.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

