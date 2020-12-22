Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.62

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

SZGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

