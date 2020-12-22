Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.