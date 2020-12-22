Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

