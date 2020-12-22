Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $23.12 on Friday. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 230.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

