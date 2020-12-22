Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

SDGR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 36,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $50,680,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $8,535,854.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,425,964 shares of company stock worth $313,034,533 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 685.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

