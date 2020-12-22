Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 6,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

