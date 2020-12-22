Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 891,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,812. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit