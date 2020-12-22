Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 891,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,812. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

