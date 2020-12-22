Seele (SEELE) Market Cap Tops $58.71 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Seele token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HADAX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Seele has a market cap of $58.71 million and $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

