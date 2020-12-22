Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,279 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

MANH opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $106.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.