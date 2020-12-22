Sei Investments Co. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after buying an additional 1,849,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after buying an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $18,530,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.