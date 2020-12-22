Sei Investments Co. Purchases 58,385 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

