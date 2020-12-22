Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

National Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.