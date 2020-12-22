Sei Investments Co. Sells 44,994 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $1,413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 43.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,442.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $639,867.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

