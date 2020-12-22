Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $221,834.80 and approximately $12,648.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00353933 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00030607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

SENC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

